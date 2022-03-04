The Settlers has been delayed "to a later date"

HQ

Despite being expected to launch in a couple of weeks, Ubisoft has announced that it is delaying the release of The Settlers indefinitely. The strategy game will no longer make its March 17 launch date, as the developer/publisher has announced that it needs further time to improve the game.

Revealed in a statement over Twitter, The Settlers team stated.

"The recent Closed Beta was a great opportunity for all participating players to share valuable feedback regarding the current state of the game, and we'd like to thank you for your involvement. As we went through this feedback, it became clear to our team that the quality wasn't yet in line with the team's vision. Therefore, we took the decision to postpone the launch of the game to a later date."

The development team then talks a little about how it intends to use the extra time to "improve the game and push quality as our main priority". As for when The Settlers will now release, all that is mentioned is that more information will be shared "in due time".