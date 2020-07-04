The Settlers aren't ready to settle down just yet

You're watching Advertisements

Via a short message shared this week, the team at Ubisoft Germany revealed that their upcoming strategy game, The Settlers, isn't ready to settle down, at least not anytime soon. Since the developers really only talked about how they have received praise and positive feedback from fans, there doesn't seem to be a specific reason for the delay.

At the time of writing, there is no new release date, so we'll have to keep an eye out on official channels "until further notice". Except for some developer updates, there hasn't been all that much to report on with regards to the game's development, thus fans will just have to be patient for the time being.

Two years have passed since the game was first announced at the Gamescom 2018.