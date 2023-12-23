Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Day Before

The servers for The Day Before are closing down in January

Steam users who have yet to seek a refund will soon be refunded automatically.

With The Day Before being pulled from Steam, we speculated that it wouldn't be long until the game's servers were officially closed. It turns out that we were correct, as the game's servers will close on 22nd January, which is just 45 days from its Early Access launch.

A statement from developer Fntastic reads: "We regret to inform you that the development company Fntastic has officially ceased operations, and as a result The Day Before will be retired and the servers will be turned off on January 22, 2024."

Luckily, the full statement also reveals that Steam users who have yet to seek a refund will be refunded a some point in the near future.

The Day Before

REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

Fntastic's highly anticipated online role-playing game would, according to early trailers, combine The Last of Us with The Division. Petter has found the truth...



