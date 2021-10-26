The servers for several Xbox 360 Halo titles will close on January 13, 2022

HQ

With the next major installment in the Halo franchise set to land before the end of the year, 343 Industries has revealed when it will be closing down the servers for its Xbox 360-era titles. According to a recent blog post, the servers for Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, Halo: Reach, Halo Wars, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, and Spartan Assault will close on January 13, 2022. All of these titles will, however, be playable in single-player.

Within a statement, 343 Industries said: "To date, we've juggled future-facing work and priorities with continued upkeep of Halo's Xbox 360 legacy services. Maintaining these legacy services today requires significant time and resources which directly impacts the studio's ability to support current and future projects like Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Halo Infinite."

Sadly, we're seeing this happen more and more with older 360 titles as we move further into the ninth generation of consoles. Ubisoft earlier this year closed the servers for a bunch of its older releases, and EA did the same for five classic Need for Speed titles.

Thanks, IGN.