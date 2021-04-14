The servers for several older Ubisoft titles will be closed this year

You're watching Advertisements

Ubisoft has revealed that it will be soon closing the online servers for several of its classic titles. This list includes many standouts from the PS3/Xbox 360 generation such as Assassin's Creed 2, Far Cry 2, and Rainbow Six Vegas 2.

Starting June 1, the following titles will lose online functionality on PC: Assassin's Creed 2, Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands, Far Cry 2, Anno 1404, Might & Magic - Clash of Heroes, Splinter Cell Conviction, The Settlers 7, and Might & Magic X - Legacy. In addition to this, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas, Rainbow Six Vegas 2, Rainbow Six Lockdown, and Ghost Recon Future Soldier, will lose online support across all platforms at a currently unconfirmed date.

A forum post from Ubisoft detailing the server closures said: "We are constantly assessing what's needed to deliver the best possible online services for Ubisoft's customers. Shutting the services for some older games with smaller online audiences is a necessary part of this process, since it allows our IT and service staff to better focus on delivering great online experiences to the vast majority of customers who are playing newer, more popular titles."

