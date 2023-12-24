The servers for Dark Souls II on Xbox 360 and PS3 will shutdown in March

HQ

FromSoftware has announced that the servers for Dark Souls II on Xbox 360 and PS3 will close down in March 2024. When the servers sunset, players will be unable to leave messages, invade other people's games, and summon support for tough boss encounters.

In a post on X, the studio said: "The Dark Souls 2 PS3 and Xbox 360 servers will shut down on 31st March 2024," the post confirmed. "A message stating that online play is disabled will be displayed. Offline play will still be possible."

It's worth pointing out that the servers for Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin on PC, PS4, and Xbox One will remain unaffected.