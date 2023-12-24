Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dark Souls II

The servers for Dark Souls II on Xbox 360 and PS3 will shutdown in March

Luckily, the game will still be playable offline.

FromSoftware has announced that the servers for Dark Souls II on Xbox 360 and PS3 will close down in March 2024. When the servers sunset, players will be unable to leave messages, invade other people's games, and summon support for tough boss encounters.

In a post on X, the studio said: "The Dark Souls 2 PS3 and Xbox 360 servers will shut down on 31st March 2024," the post confirmed. "A message stating that online play is disabled will be displayed. Offline play will still be possible."

It's worth pointing out that the servers for Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin on PC, PS4, and Xbox One will remain unaffected.

Dark Souls II

