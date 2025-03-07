The sequels I want

HQ

There is no shortage of promising sequels, but some we have unfortunately not heard anything of significance about yet, and yet I would like to play them anyway... Here are the sequels I'm desperate for.

We would like nothing more than to get back on the horse.

I want to play: Days Gone 2

It's hard not to dream about Days Gone 2. The first game offered a raw and atmospheric open-world where the threat of Freakers was always lurking around the corner. Cruising around on a motorbike through a desolate Oregon, constantly on the lookout for resources, and with a sense of constant danger, was something special. A sequel could have built on everything that worked, with sharper AI, a more dynamic world, and even more intense hordes. The story also had more to offer, and with today's technology it could have been a real gem. Sony may have shut down a sequel, but the hope of one day returning to Deacon's world remains.

I want to play: F-Zero GX2

As you know, Nintendo has long allowed F-Zero to gather dust while fans relentlessly nag for a new game in the series, not least myself. Unfortunately, this is nothing less than a tragedy. F-Zero GX for Gamecube was a pure adrenaline rush, brutally fast, technically impressive, and with a difficulty level that really put your skills to the test. Blasting along at insane speeds on crazy tracks with razor-sharp turns and minimal margin for error was an experience few other racing games can match. The thought of a modern sequel, with the same uncompromising speed and challenge, is mouth-watering. Imagine F-Zero GX with today's graphics, online functionality, and maybe even a track builder tool. Nintendo has shown with F-Zero 99 that the series is not completely forgotten, but we deserve more than that. It's time for Captain Falcon to return for real, and we're ready to step on the gas... if only for a remake.

This is an ad:

I want to play: Half-Life 3

Forget all other games, there is no more heart-breaking open wound in the gaming world than Half-Life 3. The game that should have been released 15 years ago at least, but is still conspicuous by its absence. Half-Life was a stylistic masterpiece, as was Half-Life 2, and after all this time, there is definitely the potential to do it again with Half-Life 3, and maybe even finish the story of the Combine (because lord knows I can't wait for a fourth game).

I want to play: Panzer Dragoon Saga 2

The game that defines the Sega Saturn for me more than any other is Panzer Dragoon Saga from 1998. The first game offered a unique blend of Japanese role-playing and dragon flying, with an atmosphere and world that is still unrivalled today - although we did get a small taste of the latter a few years later in Panzer Dragoon Orta. With the recent resurgence of Japanese role-playing games, the series deserves a modern comeback. Imagine an epic adventure where we once again get to ride across vast deserts on a majestic dragon, with tactical battles, and a story that delves deeper into the mysterious world of the series. With today's technology, a sequel could be mind-blowingly gorgeous, while further honing the unique combat system. Sega has long ignored the series (no, the half-hearted remake doesn't count) and it's high time Panzer Dragoon Saga gets the return it deserves.

This is an ad:

I want to play: Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption is one of the absolute best games I have ever experienced. I was absolutely floored by how well crafted this western epic was, and how immersive and vibrant the world was too. Moreover, John Marston felt like one of the best protagonists of all-time; melancholic about his past but choosing to make amends. Still, nothing could prepare me for the force of nature that was Red Dead Redemption 2. Now I'm waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI and I'm curious, but most of all I'm dreaming of returning to Rockstar's Wild West again. If I had my choice, it would be set in the Civil War era, an era that hasn't been explored very well in gaming and could even let us get closer to atrocities like slavery. Make it happen, Rockstar.

I want to play: Rock Band 5

It's hard not to miss Rock Band, even though I, like many others, grew tired of music games due to the relentless marketing of constant sequels and re-releases. Still, gathering friends, grabbing plastic instruments, and living out the rock star dream was an unbeatable feeling. Rock Band 4 did a lot right, but the genre deserves a proper comeback, and a Rock Band 5 (or a new Guitar Hero, I'm not being picky!) could have been just the boost it needed after 10 years. Imagine a modern version with more songs, deeper online support, and maybe even a new career mode where you take your band from garage gigs to arena tours. With today's streaming services, the song library could be bigger than ever, and with updated and more lavish hardware, the drums and guitars could feel even better. Music games are something that is missing in today's climate where we would definitely benefit from hanging out more with each other and just enjoying good music.

I want to play: Star Fox 64 - 2

This is starting to feel a bit like the same unlikely dream as F-Zero GX2. Star Fox 64 set the standard for that era of space shooters with intuitive game controls, fast pacing, and cinematic feel, where every mission felt like part of a larger adventure. Gliding through asteroid fields, duelling with Star Wolf, and ending it all in an epic battle against Andross was pure magic. A modern sequel on Switch 2, built on the same foundation but with today's technology, could have been something special. Imagine vast galaxies, more selectable routes, and a truly lavish campaign with epic space battles that can be played through several times... Nintendo has certainly tried to revive the series, but never quite captured the Star Fox 64 magic. It's time to turn back the clock, realise that the game was good as it was, and give Fox and his team the comeback they deserve. Today's gamers also need to learn what a barrel roll is.

I want to play: Star Wars: Republic Commando II

The first game was a hard-hitting, tactical action-adventure that put us in control of an elite squad of clone commandos in some of the galaxy's toughest battles. Thanks to the Xbox, which at the time was running circles around all other consoles in performance, it delivered a darker, more intense and more realistic Star Wars game than anything we'd seen before, and it still has a loyal following of fans (myself included). A sequel could have taken everything to the next level. Imagine modern battles with smarter teamwork, a deeper story that could involve everything that's happened since then in series like the Clone Wars, as well as a brutal narrative explaining why this war was so ruthless - and maybe go into how Delta Squad is dealing with the rise of the Empire? With today's graphics engines, more dynamic missions, and even co-op, Republic Commando II could have been a dream come true for those (like me) who constantly long for a more tactical and soldier-focused Star Wars adventure.

More of Deacon and his backwards baseball cap, please!

I want to play: Injustice 3

It may seem a bit strange considering that I wasn't really all that impressed with the first two Injustice games. They felt a bit too bleak and plastic in design, even though they were based on a skilful foundation. But now that James Gunn is going to start the DCU in earnest this summer, it would be appropriate to launch a really good Injustice updated with heroes that resemble their film counterparts. As new heroes and villains are added, they could be added to the game as a sort of living platform, and ideally also have a series of campaigns to play through as a single-player. A dream for me, for sure.

I want to play: Banjo-Threeie

Banjo-Kazooie and its sequel Banjo-Tooie defined an era of platforming with their charming humour, clever level design, and wonderful music that in many ways beat what Nintendo itself delivered. Rare showed how to combine exploration, puzzles, and platforming in a way that for many was the pinnacle of three-dimensional platforming of the era - and to this day the series remains as beloved as when it was first released despite Microsoft seeming to be completely uninterested in anything to do with bears and birds. I would have liked a modern sequel that retains the classic collectible fun and sound effects (including the speech) but with today's technology, offering bigger worlds, tighter controls, and a graphics style that captures that magical Rare feeling. Banjo-Kazooie is way too good to be just a nostalgic relic and I really, really, really want to play Banjo-Threeie. Although I realise that even 2025 will disappoint me on that front.