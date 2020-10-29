The sequel to the Tomb Raider movie is delayed

You're watching Advertisements

Lara Croft made her movie comeback in 2018 with Tomb Raider, where Swedish actress Alicia Vikander played the famous heroine. Most of us assumed a sequel would almost be released by now, but it hasn't happened and there's actually no recording started either. Now EW.com has confirmed that the movie has been hit with a major delay, and Vikander herself says to Good Morning America that the recordings hopefully will start next year:

"The plan was for us to start making one this year, of course due to the [pandemic] situation, that's now very different. We're still in discussions about it, so I hope we can probably get to it next year."

However, it has also been noted by Screen Rant that the film has been scrubbed from MGM's film schedule, making any hope for the sequel to begin production, almost disappear into ashes.