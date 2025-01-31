The sequel to the Norwegian sensation Troll debuts this year

There are infrequent occasions where a non-English language project arrives on Netflix and then manages to capture the attention of the rest of the world and become a global sensation. While South Korea's Squid Game is the highest-profile example, the recent Troll is another prime candidate.

This movie came from a collection of Norwegian filmmakers and chronicles how an ancient troll is freed from its captivity in the Dovre Mountains after a thousand years, and then proceeds to wreck Norway and leave a trail of bodies in its wake. After the first film debuted to a huge reception, it didn't take long until Netflix ordered a sequel, and that's what we're getting this year.

Troll 2, as it is simply known, will return to the streamer on an undetermined date in 2025. As for what this sequel will be about, we're told: "When a dangerous new troll wakes up and goes on a rampage, our heroes Nora (Ine Marie Wilmann), political advisor Andreas Isaksen (Kim Falck), and former army captain — now a major — Kristoffer Holm (Mads Pettersen) are faced with their most perilous mission yet. The clock is running out as the monster's path of destruction widens and they must overcome impossible odds to save their homeland from falling into darkness."

Troll 2 is coming from the same team as the original with Roar Uthaug directing, Espen Aukan writing the script, and Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud producing. With the movie coming up relatively soon, a first clip has been released, which you can see for yourself below.