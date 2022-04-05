Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Return to Monkey Island

      The sequel to Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge will be released this year

      It'll be called Return to Monkey Island and will be developed by Ron Gilbert's Terrible Toybox.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      After over 30 years, Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge will officially be getting a sequel, and it'll be coming from the same developer who created The Secret of Monkey Island: Ron Gilbert. Set to be developed by Gilbert's Terrible Toybox team, with Dave Grossman on the cards to write the story alongside Gilbert, the game will be published by Devolver Digital and LucasFilm, and will serve specifically as a sequel to Monkey Island 2, and not The Curse of Monkey Island, as the pair did not write the latter.

      As for when the game will be arriving, we're shown in the trailer that it will be landing this year, and that otherwise, Dominic Armato will be returning as the fearless protagonist Guybrush Threepwood.

      Are you looking forward to returning to Monkey Island?

      HQ
      Return to Monkey Island

      Related texts



      Loading next content