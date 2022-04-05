The sequel to Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge will be released this year

After over 30 years, Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge will officially be getting a sequel, and it'll be coming from the same developer who created The Secret of Monkey Island: Ron Gilbert. Set to be developed by Gilbert's Terrible Toybox team, with Dave Grossman on the cards to write the story alongside Gilbert, the game will be published by Devolver Digital and LucasFilm, and will serve specifically as a sequel to Monkey Island 2, and not The Curse of Monkey Island, as the pair did not write the latter.

As for when the game will be arriving, we're shown in the trailer that it will be landing this year, and that otherwise, Dominic Armato will be returning as the fearless protagonist Guybrush Threepwood.

Are you looking forward to returning to Monkey Island?