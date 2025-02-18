The sequel to Constantine with Keanu Reeves is taking shape

HQ

After nearly two decades since the original Constantine starring Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence confirms that a sequel is closer than ever to becoming a reality. In an interview with Collider, Lawrence says he is actively developing ideas for the upcoming film with Reeves and producer Akiva Goldsman.

"I will say we are closer than ever to being able to do a sequel, which is a great thing. And Akiva, Keanu and I are super, super excited about it."

Although the project has been delayed several times, the director expresses great enthusiasm about the progress and the "amazing ideas" they are currently working on, based in part on inspiration drawn from the Hellblazer comics. Details on the start of filming or premiere date have not yet been announced, but we're keeping our fingers crossed!

