The sequel to 1-2-Switch has been revealed

1-2-Switch was one of the launch games for Nintendo's latest console. Sort of an attempt to capture the party game magic of Wii Sports or WarioWare, it had players compete using one of the two Joy-Cons in a series of short minigames.

Now, a sequel has been revealed. Entitled Everybody 1-2-Switch, the game will launch on the 30th of June and cost $29.99. It'll again be based around the use of the Joy-Cons in various minigames. A synopsis of the game can be found below:

"Mix up your next get-together with the Everybody 1-2-Switch!™ game. Grab some Joy-Con™ controllers* or smart devices** for team-based games that are easy to set up and feature everything from balloons to aliens, and more! People at your next party can get moving and show off their teamwork in this multiplayer mashup."