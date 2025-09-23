The self-flying camera HOVERAir is "completely different" to a drone

HQ

There are a lot of camera drones on the market these days, ways to record epic and striking video footage without needing to actually step a foot off the ground. These devices work by having a pilot control the drone and capture the footage as they desire, but what about those who are looking for a more autonomous approach?

The folks over at HOVERAir have come up with a solution, namely a self-flying camera that operates without a pilot. As for how this works and how it separates itself from the drone category, we recently spoke with CMO Ken Huang at IFA 2025 to learn more.

"Yeah, so this is a self-flying camera. A lot of people mistake it as a drone, but it's completely different. It can fly, it can capture image, but more importantly, it flies by itself. That means you don't need a remote control. Just click one button, it takes off from your palm and follows you automatically, and then lands back on your palm. And this one does not require a remote, and it's fully protected.

"That means it's very intimate, and it's also foldable. So very portable, you can put it in your pocket. So it changes the traditional experience of a drone where you feel like it's complicated, and it's heavy to carry, and it's dangerous to fly around, and you need someone else to operate for you. And all of these are changed. That's why we call it a self-flying camera in a new category."

Huang also talks about the great innovative idea that this product offers, explaining: "Yeah, obviously the whole cameras, our brand's innovation comes from a very simple question. What if a camera becomes a cameraman?

"So the dilemma or ironic thing about camera is that it's invented to capture the moment. But the moment you take out the camera, you are out of the moment. Because you are no longer being able to enjoy biking or skiing or doing whatever you want to do if you take out the camera. And even in the action camera industry where you put it on a helmet, on a chest, you're not in the camera. So what we design is to help you live in the moment and capture that moment hands-free. So it's about you in the camera freely. So you're able to do whatever you like to do and then give this camera thing to a cameraman.

"That's the philosophy and the mission of the brand of empowering people to capture the greatest moment in their life hands-free. So all of our innovations are in that line and just to keep pushing our boundaries to that."

Check out the full interview with Huang below.