The Sega Rally soundtrack is now available for streaming

One of the best racing games ever made is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and Sega has marked the occasion by releasing a remastered and expanded version of its soundtrack for digital consumption.

This anniversary edition, originally released in Japan last year, features a total of 43 tracks spread across two discs. The first disc focuses on the arcade version of the game, while the second contains music from the Sega Saturn port. Among the highlights are newly arranged versions of My Dear Friend, Rally, and Getting Muddy.

The legendary Takenobu Mitsuyoshi, who composed the arcade version's soundtrack, has contributed three new arrangements for this album. Additionally, Shoji Meguro—known for his work with Atlus—makes a guest appearance on one of the tracks. The album is available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music or for digital purchase on iTunes Store and Amazon Music.

What are your favorite tracks from Sega Rally?