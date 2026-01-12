The secret fourth game at Microsoft's Xbox event is a smaller first-party title

HQ

The 22nd of January marks the first major Xbox event of the year with Developer Direct. This is an event that Microsoft has been running for several years, and which usually offers interesting games and surprises in the form of a so-called shadow drop (games released without prior warning).

This year, we already know that we will see Beast of Reincarnation, Fable, and Forza Horizon 6. There has also been a lot of talk about a fourth game that has not yet been revealed, rumored to be a new indie title. However, VGC editor Andy Robinson now reports that this is not the case, but that it is apparently "a smaller original game from a first-party studio."

This leaves the field open for speculation. Is it Fallout Shelter 2, something new from Tim Schafer's Double Fine (which admittedly released Keeper recently, but presumably has more projects in the pipeline), or perhaps Pentiment 2? We know as little as you do, so feel free to tell us which Xbox studio you think or hope this is about.