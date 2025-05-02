The second Thunderbolts* post-credits scene "comes from the set of a production that might be starting soon..."

HQ

Interest in Marvel is peaking once again thanks to the immediacy of the next Avengers films. These are even something that are being teased and planned for in post-credits scenes, with Thunderbolts* having a reference that seems to allude to the next major ensemble effort. We commented on this in our review of the film, and it's also something that director Jake Schreier shared an insight about in a recent interview.

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Schreier confirmed that the second of the two Thunderbolts* post-credits scenes wasn't actually directed by him, but that he was around when it was being filmed, sharing that it was filmed on the set of a movie that may be beginning production soon... So, Avengers: Doomsday most definitely.

Specifically, Schreier added: "I was there when it was filmed. I can say that it comes from the set of a production that might be starting production right around now."

He also revealed that the end-credits scene was only filmed around a month ago, meaning it's contents are far newer than the actual Thunderbolts* film that would've been produced in 2024.

Do you plan on watching Thunderbolts* this weekend?