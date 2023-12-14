Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The second season of What If gets a new Christmas-themed trailer

The second season will arrive just three days before Christmas.

The 22nd of December is the date for the new season of What If and to celebrate the upcoming premiere (and season), Marvel is now lifting the lid and giving us a new trailer focused on Christmas wordplay. With everything from quacking ducks to hard-hitting hulks, it's a real little action smoker and you can check it out below. The new season is promised to feature stories about Hela, Captain Carter, Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Nebula, Peter Quill and many more.

Are you excited about the new season of What If?

