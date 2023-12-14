The second season of What If gets a new Christmas-themed trailer

HQ

The 22nd of December is the date for the new season of What If and to celebrate the upcoming premiere (and season), Marvel is now lifting the lid and giving us a new trailer focused on Christmas wordplay. With everything from quacking ducks to hard-hitting hulks, it's a real little action smoker and you can check it out below. The new season is promised to feature stories about Hela, Captain Carter, Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Nebula, Peter Quill and many more.

Are you excited about the new season of What If?