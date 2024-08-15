The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power shown off in a new trailer

HQ

Soon it will be time to once again return to Middle-earth and follow all the different characters introduced in the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, not least, of course, Sauron himself. The number one bad guy who, with his minions, plans to take over the world and overwhelm it with darkness.

Whether he succeeds or not remains to be seen, and on August 29 the second season kicks off on Amazon Prime. Check out the epic new trailer below.

