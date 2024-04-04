English
Velma (HBO Max) [Episod 1-2]

The second season of the highly criticised series Velma has been given a premiere date

Fortunately, if you're in a region without Max, you can dodge this show coming to your eyeballs.

HQ

No this is not a late April Fool's joke, the hugely criticised Scooby-Doo spin-off Velma is returning for a second season and now Max has announced its premiere date - 25th April. For those who don't remember, the first season was not exactly welcomed with open arms and drowned in biting criticism as well as record low reviews from both critics and viewers.

The second season promises more of the same and the series creator along with the same ensemble of voice actors have returned to reprise their roles. Whether this will be as catastrophically bad as the first season remains to be seen.

What did you think of Velma and are you interested in a second season?

