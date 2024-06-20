English
The second season of Ted has been written

And a table read has already happened.

The first season of Ted debuted and arrived to a massive reception, making it one of the highest-viewed comedy series in the UK, showing that interest in Seth MacFarlane's animated bear is still very high. With this in mind, it didn't take long for a second season to be greenlit, a second season that has already been written and even had its first table read.

This has been confirmed by the production company Fuzzy Door, which confirms via Instagram that Max Burkholder, Giorgia Whigham, Scott Grimes, Alanna Ubach, and MacFarlane himself will be back as their respective characters of John, Blaire, Matt, Susan, and Ted.

This table read essentially confirms that production on the show is ready and about to take effect, so hopefully we can look forward to more Ted making its arrival sometime next year.

