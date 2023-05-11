The second season of Rings of Power will include a young version of Shelob.

Some new details about the second season of Amazon's crazy-expensive Rings of Power have started to leak online, offering a potentially juicy piece of news. Well, as long as you don't happen to suffer from arachnophobia. Reliable sources mention that a younger version of the female monster Shelob will make a brief appearance in the second season of the show. For those not in the know, Shelob is the spider that Sam and Frodo had to fight in Peter Jackson's third film in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.
Very little is known about Shelob's history. But according to the books, she is the offspring of the primordial spider Ungoliant and lived in the borderlands of Mordor during the third age, where she ruthlessly hunted the poor creatures that happened to live in the area.
