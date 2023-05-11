Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We only use them to understand how you interact with our website so we can improve it. We use third-party software, but in NO case do we store personal data.

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The second season of Rings of Power will include a young version of Shelob.

Young Shelob, not to be confused with Young Sheldon.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Some new details about the second season of Amazon's crazy-expensive Rings of Power have started to leak online, offering a potentially juicy piece of news. Well, as long as you don't happen to suffer from arachnophobia. Reliable sources mention that a younger version of the female monster Shelob will make a brief appearance in the second season of the show. For those not in the know, Shelob is the spider that Sam and Frodo had to fight in Peter Jackson's third film in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Very little is known about Shelob's history. But according to the books, she is the offspring of the primordial spider Ungoliant and lived in the borderlands of Mordor during the third age, where she ruthlessly hunted the poor creatures that happened to live in the area.

Are you excited about the continuation of Rings of Power?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Related texts



Loading next content