The second season of One Piece is finished and ready to premiere on Netflix

Despite decades of bad adaptations and embarrassing failures, Netflix dared the seemingly impossible and backed the adaptation of the most famous manganime of the last 25 years, One Piece, into a live-action series. What's more, its first season broke that streak of failure and won critical and public acclaim. Of course, that encouraged the streaming giant to greenlight a new batch of episodes.

And it looks like production on One Piece Season 2 has wrapped, as the show's social media accounts have announced. That means it won't be long before Netflix announces a firm premiere date for the return of Luffy D. Monkey (Iñaki Godoy) and his friends to more pirate adventures.

In fact, the image with which they have made the announcement is already quite revealing, because in the posters above the heads of the crew we can intuit that they are in the city of Loguetown, the place where the King of Pirates Gold Roger was born (and also where he was executed). A city also relevant to introduce us to some of the key characters of the story we will see in this season (and beyond).

Are you looking forward to watching the second season of One Piece on Netflix?