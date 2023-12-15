The second part of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is now available!

HQ

Yesterday Nintendo, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company brought Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to a close with the release of the second part of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: The Indigo Disk DLC.

This second expansion will take our character to a new location in the Blueberry Academy and allow us to capture many of the starter Pokémon from almost every past generation, as well as face off against the most powerful trainers in the entire franchise.

To celebrate the launch, Nintendo has released a general trailer for The Indigo Disk that showcases what's new, which you can watch below.