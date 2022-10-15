The second part of the Enola Holmes 2 trailer has arrived

HQ

A few weeks ago, Netflix released the trailer for Enola Holmes 2, except it wasn't just the trailer, rather it was the first part of that very trailer. Jump to today and the streaming service has officially released the second part of the trailer, giving us a deeper look at the sorts of antics Millie Bobby Brown's young sleuth will be getting up to.

The movie itself will see Enola starting her own detective agency, where she takes on a case to find the missing sister of a penniless girl. The mystery ends up being far deeper and full of danger than Enola would've first expected, and soon after she finds herself wrapped up in a case that even her older brother, Sherlock Holmes, is involved with.

The movie will debut on Netflix on November 4, and will see various returning names back as well, including Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter.