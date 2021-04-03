Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
The second part of Attack on Titan's Final Season will air in Winter 2022

It's quite a wait.

Attack on Titan's Final Season has just aired its 16th episode a few days ago, and while fans are no doubt still awestruck by its happenings (we'll refrain from diving in to avoid spoilers), we will have to wait for quite a while until we can check out how the immensely popular show comes to an end.

The recent episode Above and Below comes with an announcement that stated that it only marked the conclusion of the first half of the series and that the second half would be arriving in the future. When that will be exactly remains unknown, as we only have a broad window of Winter 2022 to look forward to currently.

No word on the amount of episodes we'll get to see in the final half of this final season has been detailed either, but as the manga the show is based on is currently looking to wrap up with a few more volumes, we can assume that it probably won't be all that many episodes long.

