The second glimpse at Zootropolis 2 includes a brutally honest therapy session

Disney has just presented the second trailer for Zootropolis 2 (or Zootopia 2 as it's known in some other regions). The animated sequel which will debut in cinemas from November, becoming Disney's big Thanksgiving weekend bet (as Moana 2 was last year), will bring back Jason Bateman as the fox Nick Wilde and Ginnifer Goodwin as the rabbit Judy Hopps, all as the pair go on another grand adventure through the animal utopia.

This latest trailer begins by seeing partners Wilde and Hopps in a harrowingly honest therapy session, all before we get around 90 seconds of intense adventuring, with nods and references to the wider world and the star-studded cast that makes up this sequel.

In terms of the official plot, the synopsis is as follows: "After cracking the biggest case in Zootropolis' history, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) find their partnership isn't as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program. But it doesn't take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis. The trailer, poster and trailer stills are now available to download and share."

With the premiere date set for November 26, you can see the latest trailer for Zootropolis 2 below.