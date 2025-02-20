The second Creature Commandos season is fast-tracked by DC

HQ

While many of us are waiting for the Superman premiere on July 11, Peter Safran and James Gunn's new DC cinematic universe has already started with last year's Creature Commandos. The series quickly became a success, and it was confirmed early on that it would get a second season.

Apparently, we won't have to wait as long as feared for the continuation, because the series' showrunner Dean Lorey now confirms in an interview with The Direct that DC has chosen to fast-track the project:

"Yeah. I mean, it's still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out. So it's definitely moving forward. I mean, it's like, they put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we're in it."

Lorey also mentions that at the end of the first season we get a little taste of what to expect from the second season, adding (spoiler alert):

"I mean, there's no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed up GI Robot."

Hopefully this means we can look forward to new episodes as soon as late this year, or early 2026.