The Seattle Mariners are playing with Switch 2 patches on their sleeves this season

The Switch 2 has so far only been shown briefly, and on April 2, it's time for the formal unveiling when we will learn everything about the device. Not least when it will arrive. There's a lot of speculation about people believing in a premiere as early as May or June, while others believe in later this year.

But perhaps we've just gotten a sign that it's probably more likely to happen earlier in the year, rather than later. The MLB team Seattle Mariners reports via Instagram that they will once again partner with Nintendo (they have a long history together, where Nintendo has also been a major shareholder) and at away games, the sleeve will be adorned with the Switch 2 logo. Seattle Mariners president of business operations, Kevin Martinez, comments on the partnership as follows:

"Nintendo and the Mariners have been inextricably linked since 1992. Now, each time the Mariners take the field, our jersey sleeves will help serve as a reminder of all that Nintendo of America has done for the Northwest community and the team."

Even Nintendo of America CEO Doug Bowser had some choice words on the subject:

"It's a genuine thrill to be able to partner with such a talented team, including bright stars like Julio. Our history with the Mariners goes back decades so this really feels like coming home."

The season started this week and ends in September, and it seems likely - though not guaranteed - that Nintendo will release its console during this period to promote a product that actually exists.

