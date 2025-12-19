HQ

I love stories about hard-boiled and super logical detectives who can solve murder mysteries because the clues speak to them. My favourites are Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot and the more modern Columbo series. They really spark my imagination and I often think when I watch them that I can do that too. Now I get the opportunity in The Séance of Blake Manor, where I have to be both logical and hard-boiled. The Séance of Blake Manor is out on Steam now, and I'm going to see if you can satisfy your detective fetish.

The Séance of Blake Manor is set in Ireland in 1897, when detective Jim Ward receives a letter asking him to go to Blake Manor to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Evelyn Deane. He travels across the emerald island to the remote hotel and arrives at 11pm, after all the guests have gone to bed. You start outside Blake Manor, where you first see a lady standing in front of the hotel. However, as you walk up to her, she turns into four ravens and flies away. She leaves behind her cloak, which you take into the hotel. Here you meet Mr Varley, the gloomy and dark manager of the hotel, who doesn't seem at all interested or happy that you've arrived. When you ask about Evelyn Deane, you quickly realise that he is lying when he says she has checked out of the hotel.

This is just the first of many mysteries that The Séance of Blake Manor offers in its 18-20 hour story. A tale filled with so many lies and intrigue that it makes Ex on the Beach look like a programme you watch every Sunday at the retirement home. It can be hard to follow at times, as there are over twenty characters to talk to, and in some cases protect and accuse. It's actually a good idea to take notes, just to keep track of lies and truths, and of course all the clues you find along the way.

It's a shame that the game doesn't have full voice acting, as about half of the conversations are presented as text only. Unfortunately, you can't make the text bigger either, which on a 4K TV means you often have to sit close to the screen. If you have eye issues like I do, this is a shame - but maybe that's just a me problem. The voice acting isn't top notch either, but it's serviceable and functional. Overall, it's a great story with strong conversations. The mysteries are intriguing and the solutions constantly open up new mysteries, which works really well.

The Séance of Blake Manor has some cool, but also demanding mechanics. Everything takes place on a timer. When exploring the large hotel, you have to be constantly aware that everything you do costs time. If you spend too much, you end up in a so-called fail state, which basically means game over and a trip back to your last savegame. Therefore, you need to constantly consider what you are researching and who you are talking to. You can keep track of this in your journal, where you make hypotheses and try to solve the puzzles that the many guests present you with.

For example, I clicked on everything in the foyer when I arrived, as you do in classic adventure games. It ended in a fail state and I had to return to an earlier point in the game. I decided to start the chapter over to be more frugal with my time. At 23:42, I solved the puzzle, which I won't spoil here, and was then led to my hotel room.

Here I fell asleep and in the dreams that followed, I encountered one of the puzzle types presented in the game. You had to solve dot puzzles where you had to draw lines between dots without crossing each other. There were three of them before I could wake up. I don't really see the relevance of these sequences, other than that they pad the game time. The puzzles are fairly easy at first, but gradually become more challenging. They pop up in between each day and it wasn't the part of the game I enjoyed the most.

Something else that can lead to these fail states are certain dangerous actions. For example, shortly after arriving at the hotel, you can climb up a door frame, which ends with you falling down. And then it's fail state city. It harks back to the old Sierra games, which were full of these kinds of traps. I wasn't a fan then and I'm not a fan now. It feels like a punishment for being curious, and I don't like that. It definitely could have been handled better.

As you get closer to the truth about Evelyn Deane's fate, you collect more and more clues and talk to the many people in the hotel. The clues are saved in your journal where you can organise them into conclusions and hypotheses. Here you describe the lies you've uncovered and how physical clues fit with the explanations you've been given. It opens up new opportunities for dialogue, and it works really well. You feel genuinely clever when, after a long investigation, you finally get an overview of what's true and what's a lie. These are mechanics that really make you feel like a real Sherlock Holmes.

However, I could have done without the many traps that the game throws in the way. It would have been enough if fail states only occurred when you ran out of time. As it is, it again feels like a way to extend the game time.

The game has a great graphical look and feels like moving around in a living comic book. The way the characters are presented is also quite charming. There's a lot of play with light and shadow, and there are many supernatural things going on in the hotel. In the first few minutes you see the lady outside and a quick glimpse of a glowing skeleton. The hotel is clearly hiding secrets that it would rather keep to itself. The atmosphere is top notch and the music knows exactly when to kick in for maximum effect.

Would I recommend The Séance of Blake Manor? Yes, I would. It's a small game made by a studio with limited resources, but they've done a really nice job with the tools at their disposal. I would have been on the edge of my seat if it wasn't for the many fail states, which feel unnecessary and like padding. But if you have a little detective in you, this is the answer to your dreams. And who hasn't dreamed of being a hard-boiled detective - just once in a while?