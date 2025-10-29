The Scrubs reboot premieres in late February

As we have reported on several occasions throughout the year, Scrubs is making a comeback. Not only that, but virtually all of the main cast members are returning to their beloved roles. However, they are seniors this time around, and we will also be introduced to a group of new and younger doctors, nurses, and perhaps even janitors.

And now the premiere date has finally been revealed. In a Threads post, the official account for the series writes:

"Paging Dr. Dorian, your daydreams are needed, stat. 💭 👨‍⚕️ The revival of Scrubs premieres February 25 on ABC and Stream on Hulu."

The text is accompanied by an X-ray image that clearly resembles the one we saw in the original series' intro, complete with the classic theme song. Perhaps an indication that there will be no new intro song - which, frankly, is not necessary, or what do you think?

Will you give the new Scrubs a chance in February when it starts airing (probably on Disney+ in Europe)?