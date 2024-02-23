The script for The Purge 6 has been completed and will be the final movie

The first Purge movie was a more horror-focused flick, with Ethan Hawke having to protect his home from a group of murderous psychopaths who have decided they want to ransack it during the purge.

The franchise has changed a lot since then, becoming more action-focused and exploring more elements of the world. A sixth movie is in the works, which stars The Purge veteran Frank Grillo, who had the following to say to ScreenRant on the project.

"The script is done. It basically centres around Leo Barnes, my character. It would be the last of the last of the last, it's like the guy who keeps retiring. James DeMonaco is going to direct it, if it happens, and it's a matter of money. It's a matter of how big they want the movie to be, how much money they want to spend on the movie, considering they've done a lot in this franchise. But it's a great script."

There's currently no release date on the movie, but these things can be whipped into shape pretty fast. At the end of the fifth Purge movie, it seemed America was doomed, as a lot of people just decided to keep the purge going after it had officially been completed.

Will you be watching The Purge 6?