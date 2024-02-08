The script for Peacemaker: Season 2 is complete

Peacemaker became a huge hit when it premiered two years ago and a second season was greenlit. Since then, the creator James Gunn has become a co-DC boss, tasked to create a rebooted DC universe, and as a result, Peacemaker: Season 2 was delayed by several years.

Now things seems to be moving at least, as Gunn now reveals on Threads that the script for the second season of Peacemaker is finished. While this doesn't mean that casting and shooting is about to begin anytime soon, it's still a sign that things are moving in the right direction and that it hopefully won't be too long before the production starts in at least some capacity.