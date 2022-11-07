The script for next Ghostbusters movie is said to be ready

HQ

Ever since Ghostbusters: Afterlife became a big hit, Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan have been working hard on a sequel with the working title of Firehouse. Something that now finally seems to be on its way and in an interview with CB (ComicBook.com), actor Ernie Hudson gave us some more details about the work on Afterlife 2. Hudson, who plays the character Winston Zeddermore in Ghostbusters, had this to say.

"I did read a version. I'm pretty sure they committed to doing another one. I'm very happy with it, but I also know this is early on. Jason has been incredible, and I really just love and appreciate him. I'm so thankful to be able to work with him. So, I'm excited about but... I haven't and I never assume anything.

I am happy, though, to have Ghostbusters in my filmography. And I'm just really delighted when I see little kids, two and three years old, singing the song and being happy about it."

Gossip surrounding the film suggests we will once again visit New York and the old fire station that was the gang's base in the first two films. McKenna Grace has also confirmed that she will be returning as Phoebe and we can almost certainly assume that the same will be true for the rest of the gang.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 is scheduled to premiere on December 20th next year. Are you excited for new adventures with the young ghost busters?