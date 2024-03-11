The screenwriter of the next I Know What You Did Last Summer talks about how good-looking everyone is in the film

HQ

In 1997, the first of three I Know What You Did Last Summer films was released, and in 2021 we also got a TV series. There has been talk of both a remake and a sequel, the latter of which seems to be moving forward. The script is written by Leah McKendrick, who has now spoken briefly about her thoughts on the upcoming film.

"I mean, it's hot people doing questionable things, right? At its core, I think it really reckons with some big ideas about hero and villain, right and wrong, how your skeletons come back to haunt you. And in the age of the internet and the age where fame is such a revered concept, the creation of TikTok and social media, who is Julie James in a world where there are no secrets anymore?"

She went on to comment on the film's good-looking actors.

"I obviously watched 8 million times while working on it, but it's fun. It's just a popcorn, wild ride. It's campy at times, Jennifer Love Hewitt is so hot, Freddie Prinze Jr. is so hot. Sarah Michelle [Gellar], Ryan [Phillippe], they're so gorgeous. It's like beautiful people behaving badly. You just can't get enough of it. There's a lot of that in this film."

Both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. will return in their respective roles and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will direct the film. We'll see when the filming for the movie starts and eventually get a release date.