The Scott Pilgrim would've recast the entire show if one original actor failed to turn up

For fans of either the 2010 movie or the original run of graphic novels, the upcoming Scott Pilgrim anime by Netflix appears to be a treat. Combining the visuals of the latter with the cast of the former, the project has seen a lot of hype from fans.

But, it nearly didn't manage to get everyone on board to come back. Speaking with Den of Geek, the original writer Bryan Lee O'Malley said that if one cast member had failed to return, it would've meant a complete recast from the original movie.

"The spell would be broken if any component was missing," said O'Malley. "I think the special feeling from the show comes from having a lot of the cast return, and that's all thanks to Edgar and his magic the first time around. The enduring friendship between the cast has led us here, and it's beautiful."

Edgar Wright, the director of the movie, will also be back, but this time he's only an executive producer. Still, it's good to see so many involved in the cult-classic movie will be making their return in one way or another.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres on the 17th of November on Netflix.