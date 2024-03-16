The score for Evil Dead 2 is getting re-released on vinyl

Waxwork Records is releasing the score of yet another beloved horror classic on vinyl.

The soundtrack for Evil Dead 2 is getting another physical release, following a 30th anniversary edition that company launched back in 2017. This re-release features stunning new artwork designed by Phantom City Creative and is available in two distinctive variants.

The description for the product reads: "The original soundtrack by composer Joseph LoDuca (The Evil Dead, Army Of Darkness, Ash Vs. Evil Dead) is the sophisticated follow up to the first film's soundtrack, engrossing the listener in dark orchestral horror, electronic cues, and haunting lullaby compositions."

Pre-orders for the vinyl are open now and shipping is expected in mid April.