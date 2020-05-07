LIVE

The sci-fi platformer Dark Light is heading to early access

Mirari & Co has released platform experience Dark Light as an early access title on Steam.

Mirari & Co's Dark Light will be available tomorrow on Steam's early access and will offer players an action-filled platform adventure where players get to fight against invisible creatures. Of course, it would be a little too much to ask you to defeat creatures you cannot even see, and that's why you have a drone. Its light will allow you to detect them, beat them, and loot their shards so you can get stronger.

Just like many other early access games, all features are not in the game yet and a lot of content is yet to come. Dark Light should also be available on Nintendo Switch next year, providing he has good enough feedback.

