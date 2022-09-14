The School for Good and Evil trailer promises fantasy and fairy-tale fun

HQ

It was revealed earlier this year that Netflix was producing a The School for Good and Evil adaptation, and that it would star Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, and more. But, up until this point, we haven't really seen a lot about the upcoming film. And I say up until this point, as Netflix has now released a trailer for the upcoming Paul Feig-directed fantasy flick.

In the trailer, we get to take a look at the setting for the movie, and even learn all about the story it will tell. We get to see how the School has been used to train fairy-tale villains and heroes, and how two new students will change the course of the School's history forever.

But don't just take our word for it, check out the trailer below and see what the film will be serving up when it lands on Netflix on October 19.