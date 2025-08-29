The Schism, the fifth playable faction in Heroes of Might and Magic: The Olden Era, unveiled

HQ

Unfrozen studio has unveiled a new playable faction for Heroes of Might and Magic: The Olden Era, following its unveiling at Gamescom's Opening Night Live pre-show. The Schism, a group of Alva dissidents who began exploring the lost rites of the Vori to counter the threat of the Hive on the continent of Jadame. Thanks to these rites, the Schism can explore ancient and dangerous magic and summon hordes of supernatural monsters to confront their enemies.

In practice, this faction seems to focus heavily on developing ice magic abilities, as well as counterspells to disable this option for enemy heroes. The creatures of the Schism army are heavily inspired by the horrors of the Cthulhu Mythos, and once per combat they can use a resurrection ability to bring allied units back to life from the point where they fell.

Get an in-depth look at the Schism faction in the trailer below. October 9th marks the 30th anniversary of the Heroes of Might and Magic franchise, and The Olden Era will have a special slot on the stream to celebrate the milestone. Perhaps the game's Early Access launch will be announced? You can access the stream at the Ubisoft Youtube channel.