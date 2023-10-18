Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Santa Clauses return to Disney+ next month

The Christmas series is back for a second season.

While we're still well into the spooky season at the moment, as we all know, the second calendars tick over to November 1, it becomes holiday season, at least in the eyes of major companies and retailers. To this end, Disney is getting the jump on its Christmas offering by announcing that The Santa Clauses TV series will be back for a second season as soon as the start of November.

Debuting on November 8, The Santa Clauses will be back on Disney+ for a follow-up outing that sees Scott Christmas training his son Calvin to become the next Santa Claus.

With the series' return almost here, you can check out the trailer for the second season of The Santa Clauses below.

