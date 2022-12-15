This year Santa Claus himself has received an early Christmas present as the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses has been renewed for a second season.

The six episodes long first season of The Santa Clauses debuted back in November and is a continuation of the movie trilogy starring Tim Allen as Father Christmas himself. Allen reprised his role in the series, and the same did Elizabeth Mitchell as his wife Mrs. Claus.

"This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions," tells Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, in a press release. "Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I'm grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season."

In the series Santa Claus, realizing he is not quite as energetic as in his younger days, starts looking for a replacement which leads to various family friendly adventures.

