Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Santa Clauses (Disney+)

The Santa Clauses has been renewed for a second season

Tim Allen is back for more festive fun.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

This year Santa Claus himself has received an early Christmas present as the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses has been renewed for a second season.

The six episodes long first season of The Santa Clauses debuted back in November and is a continuation of the movie trilogy starring Tim Allen as Father Christmas himself. Allen reprised his role in the series, and the same did Elizabeth Mitchell as his wife Mrs. Claus.

"This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions," tells Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, in a press release. "Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I'm grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season."

In the series Santa Claus, realizing he is not quite as energetic as in his younger days, starts looking for a replacement which leads to various family friendly adventures.

The Santa Clauses (Disney+)

Thanks, Deadline.

Related texts



Loading next content