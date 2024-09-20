The Sandman will be back on Netflix in 2025

Netflix has affirmed that The Sandman: Season 2 has now entered into production. The live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's graphic novel series will be returning to the streamer sometime in 2025, and with that in mind, we've been presented a sneak peek into the development of the second batch of episodes, wherein we get to meet the full Endless family.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg has also teased a little of what we can expect in Season 2, adding, "Sandman fans can expect everything the show delivered in its first 11 episodes and more. The new episodes are somehow even more ambitious in their scale and scope — and even more intimate and emotional and deeply felt."

You can check out the sneak peek below for a glimpse of what's in store when The Sandman returns in 2025.