The Sandman was set to have more scenes in Spider-Man: No Way Home

As well as including three Spider-Men, Spider-Man: No Way Home also managed to give us a large amount of villains from the web-slinging superhero's past, including Sandman.

Sandman's role in No Way Home was fairly small, though according to the actor who plays the villain, Thomas Haden Church, there was a bigger plan for his character at first.

"We had a whole story involving his his daughter, for No Way Home. And it just ended up [cut]. There was just so much going on," he told The DisInsider.

Even if there were some missing plot details from his return, it appears that The Sandman could make another appearance in future Spider-Man movies.

"The conversation has happened about him coming back, and maybe picking up a more fulfilling story. You know? With Flint and being not just Sandman, but returning to human form."

Do you want to see a proper Sandman return?