The Sandman Season 2 is filming again

The Sandman was an immediate hit when it dropped on Netflix last year. Drawing viewers into a dark world of dreams, devils, and death, many are eagerly awaiting the second season. With the writing and acting strikes, that second lot of stories did seem like a distant dream.

As confirmed in a recent post on Tudum by The Sandman's creator Neil Gaiman, this week marks the resuming of production on the second season.

"35 years ago today, the first issue of The Sandman was released and set so many people, real and imaginary, on paths improbable and journeys unlikely," Gaiman wrote. "This week we officially restart production on the next set of stories of The Sandman for Netflix. Genius showrunner Allan Heinberg and the countless people in front of and behind the camera are building something endlessly special, and bringing these stories to life in a way that would once have been unimaginable bringing these stories to lie in a way that would've seemed like an impossible dream 35 years ago. (Or even 5 years ago)."

"A journey is beginning that will take us from Destiny's garden to Hell, from the Heart of the Dreaming to Ancient Greece and revolutionary France, and from there to places even I cannot quite imagine on the screen. I will be patient. Good things are coming."

We're still not sure when exactly Season 2 will land, but if all goes well we shouldn't be waiting too long until we get to see where the stories take us next.