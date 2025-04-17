The Sandman returns in July

HQ

The Sandman is being cut shorter than many would have liked. Granted, Netflix is in a bit of a pickle as the graphic novel's author has been wrapped up in all manner of controversy as of late following a slate of awful allegations against his name. Still, Netflix didn't cancel the show right away, it continued to deliver on the promise of a second season, and it's almost time that this arrived.

The streamer has now shared a trailer for The Sandman: Season 2, and revealed that we can expect it to kick off in July on two occasions. Yep, Netflix is doing the very thing many seem to dislike by having a two-part premiere, with the first batch of episodes arriving on July 3 and the second coming soon after on July 24.

As for what we can expect to happen in this next batch of episodes, Dream and his extended Endless family will meet up to discuss major affairs and ultimately we'll see events being put into place that threaten his position among the eternal beings.

Check out the trailer below.