The Sandman might not get a second season says Neil Gaiman

Even though Netflix's adaptation of The Sandman has been very well-received and has found itself at the top of Netflix's charts for the past couple of weeks, creator Neil Gaiman has casted doubt as to whether there will actually be a second season of the show.

When answering a fan question on Twitter about the existence and plans for Season 2 of The Sandman, Gaiman said,

"Because Sandman is a really expensive show. And for Netflix to release the money to let us make another season we have to perform incredibly well. So yes, we've been the top show in the world for the last two weeks. That still may not be enough."

Fortunately, if Netflix doesn't decide to go ahead with a second season of the show, it could always be picked up by another streaming service, such as Prime Video (where Good Omens streams). This was confirmed by Gaiman when asked this exact question by another fan, with the creator adding simply, "Yes".

