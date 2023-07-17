The Sandman is the latest strike casualty

We've already seen all manner of impact that the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike has had on the movie and TV film world, with stars walking out of premieres and production being brought to a stop.

On the topic of the latter point, author Neil Gaiman has announced that the second season of The Sandman has halted production due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, despite only just starting recently.

As noted by Gaiman on BlueSky (thanks, GamesRadar), "SAG-AFTRA strike is on. Sandman has stopped shooting completely, along with everything else that was squeaking by without writers... I hope that the AMPTP sees reason and gets back to the table with the actors and the writers. I have no reason at this point to think they will see reason."

There's no word as to when The Sandman will pick up production as this will depend on the strikes and whether the behemoth production companies and Hollywood executives decide to compensate their employees more fairly, protect them against AI overtaking their jobs, and more.