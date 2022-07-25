The Sandman gets its first trailer

HQ

Neil Gaiman's The Sandman is often credited as one of the best comics ever written, and we can fully understand why. On August 5, it is also being released as a Netflix live action series, and the first proper trailer was revealed during San Diego Comic Com during the weekend.

Netflix themselves describes the series as "a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream's many adventures", which pretty much sums it up if it's staying close to the source material. It has a pretty star filled ensemble including Tom Sturridge as as Morpheus/Dream and Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Donna Preston as Despair, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, with Asim Chaudhry and Sanjeev Bhaskar playing Abel and Cain.

Check out the trailer below. The Sandman series is ten episodes long, and if it is even remotely as good as the comic - you cannot afford to miss it.