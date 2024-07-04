The Sandman author Neil Gaiman accused of sexual assault

HQ

Neil Gaiman is one of the most well-known modern writers, with the author known for creating Good Omens alongside Terry Pratchett, American Gods, and The Sandman graphic novel series too. His works have been so popular that many have been adapted into film or TV, including Stardust, which received a film version back in 2007.

However the talk today isn't about adaptations, as Gaiman has now been accused of sexual assault. The report comes from Tortoise Media, who states that two women have come forward to make allegations against the writer.

One such person is a former nanny who was tasked with caring for Gaiman's child. The woman, regarded as Scarlett, claims that within hours of meeting Gaiman for the first time, the author sexually assaulted her, something Gaiman states was part of a three-week long sexual relationship that only ever peaked with "consensual digital penetration". Scarlett however is said to have messages, notes, and additional verbal conversations that show that Gaiman "engaged in rough and degrading penetrative sexual acts with her."

The second woman making allegations goes by K, and claims that when she met Gaiman back in the early 2000s in Florida "she submitted to rough and painful sex that 'she neither wanted nor enjoyed.'" Gaiman also denies these allegations.

Tortoise Media also adds that Gaiman has been cooperative with police proceedings, with police even deciding not to take up Gaiman's assistance when dealing with a complaint against him back in 2022. The authorities handling this matter are reported to have said they made a "number of attempts to speak to key people as part of this investigation and those efforts remain ongoing" and that "a number of factors to take into consideration with this case, including location of all parties".