The San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026 announces dates, expansion, and improvements

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San Diego Comic-Con Málaga is already gearing up for its second edition. It is doing so following its first event last September, which attracted around 100,000 attendees and proved to be fabulous in terms of community spirit, very good in terms of content and rather chaotic in terms of organisation. And it is precisely that promise of a better organisation, backed by a change in management, one of the few details known so far about the event.

But this very morning, the San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026 has been officially unveiled. We at Gamereactor, which already provided you with the best coverage of SDCCM 2025, have covered it live to bring you the latest updates here.

The event first introduced David Glanzer, who was present last year, representing the SDCC International brand as head of comms and strategy. Speaking of "an event that was new to Spain and Europe", he said they were impressed by the result and by the people in Andalusia, and promised "even better experiences" this year.

Fernando Piquer, the new director of SDCCM, then took the stage to thank fans and organisers, before he went on to acknowledge mistakes:

"Last year taught us some very specific lessons, and I want to make this clear: there were things that didn't go as we'd hoped, and from this year onwards I take responsibility for that (...) I thank you for holding us to high standards"

He then announced: San Diego Comic-Con Málaga will take place from 1 to 4 October 2026.

Piquer then described an expansion of the exhibitors' area with a new 9,000-square-metre hall, with the aim of doubling last year's exhibition space. Similarly, Artists Alley will also move out of Hall H to have its own expanded temporary space "for a better experience for the artists".

Similarly, Gaming Plaza (the video games area) will also move out of the exhibition hall and have a separate zone with its own entrances to make it "more fluid and orderly". So that "the queues, I had to mention them, are more orderly. But I warn you: there will be some queues" (for the most sought-after stars). And he then let slip a first name: Simon Bisley (Lobo) will be at SDCCM 2026, because you'll have to queue to get his autograph.

Finally, Piquer announces an improved catering offering, more extensive and more affordable for fans. "We want fans to leave saying: I want to experience this again next year"

Ticket and accreditation sales dates will be announced very soon. Attendees of the first edition in 2025 will have priority.

What are your expectations for SDCCM 2026?